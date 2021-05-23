A study is looking into whether women who experience symptoms of post-traumatic stress after a miscarriage can be helped by using VR headsets.

Tens of thousands of women who experience miscarriage are potentially developing symptoms of post-traumatic stress each year - according to new analysis shared with BBC news.

A lead researcher on mental health and pregnancy loss from Tommy’s National Centre for Miscarriage Research at Imperial College London says most women are “falling through the net” and getting little or no psychological support or treatment.

Now clinicians at Queen Charlotte’s and Chelsea Hospital in West London are looking into whether symptoms can be reduced with the aid of VR headsets, and other activities.