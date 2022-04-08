Home Secretary Priti Patel apologised "with frustration" about delays in the Ukraine refugee visa scheme.

Speaking to the BBC's Mark Easton, Ms Patel said that only a quarter of the Ukrainians granted visas have reached the UK. She said, "Any new scheme takes time, any new visa system takes time".

This is the second government apology this week, with refugees minister Lord Harrington telling parliament that "not enough" visas have been issued.