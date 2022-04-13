Nurse: I skip meals to feed my children

Rebeccah, a part-time nurse from Leicester, tells BBC Panorama that she cannot afford enough food for her three children and herself, so she sometimes goes without.

She says the rising cost of living has pushed her close to breaking point, but she is trying to find ways to cope, including accepting donated groceries from neighbours.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.