Meet the family of church bell-ringers 🔔

Andrew is the ringing master for the east London bell-ringers. He volunteers at churches in Barking, Romford and Ilford every week with his sons Thomas and Alexander, as well as partner June. The 53-year-old lorry driver from Havering says ringing is more than a call to prayer and is about teamwork to make a "magnificent" sound. Video by Jamie Moreland.

