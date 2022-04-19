Meet the sixth black female QC in the UK

Nneka Akudolu was told she had little chance of becoming a barrister after getting pregnant in university, now she's a member of the Queen's Counsel.

Nneka is the sixth black female QC in the UK and deals with the most serious criminal cases - and wants people to see "the possibilities beyond any obstacles".

