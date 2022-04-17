Rwanda asylum plan: Justin Welby raises 'serious ethical questions'
The Archbishop of Canterbury has used his Easter sermon to condemn the government's plans to send asylum seekers in the UK to Rwanda.
Justin Welby told the congregation at Canterbury Cathedral that "subcontracting out our responsibilities" goes against Christian values.
"As a policy it privileges the rich and the strong," he said.
He recognised Rwanda's good intentions with its part in the plans, but said that responsibility for the asylum seekers lies with the UK.