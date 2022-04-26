Tim Westwood journey left me 'very scared'
One of the women who alleges that DJ Tim Westwood subjected her to unwanted sexual behaviour says she felt “completely powerless” and “very scared”.
The ex-Radio 1 presenter, who is 64, is facing multiple allegations. He strenuously denies them all.
Seven women have spoken to the BBC and the Guardian as part of a joint investigation.
Isabel – whose name has been changed to protect her identity - described what happened when Tim Westwood picked her up in his car.