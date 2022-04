On 30 May 1972 the Big Dipper at Battersea Park in south-west London crashed, killing five children and injuring 13 others.

Almost 50 years later, survivors say the tragedy has been forgotten and are calling for a permanent memorial at the site of the ride.

