Highlights from the Bafta TV Awards 2022

Stars of the small screen have been recognised at the British television industry's most prestigious award ceremony.

The Bafta TV Awards took place in London on Sunday evening, with big acting prizes going to Jodie Comer for her performance in the ITV drama Help and Sean Bean for his role in Time on the BBC.

The event was hosted by Richard Ayoade and also saw awards given to Ant & Dec for Saturday Night Takeaway and comedian, Mo Gilligan for his Lateish Show. Gilligan used his acceptance speech to mention his struggles with mental health and to thank Channel 4 for giving his show a platform.

Chef and rapper Big Zuu beat the likes of Graham Norton and Michael McIntyre to the prize for best entertainment performance, and his Big Eats series won the features award.