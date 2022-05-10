Podcast host Deborah James has been speaking to the BBC about her wishes to see cancer beaten.

The presenter of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C has confirmed she is receiving hospice-at-home care for her bowel cancer.

She said the success of her campaign to raise money for the Bowelbabe Fund - which reached £1m in less than 24 hours - has left her feeling "utterly loved."

Deborah spoke to the BBC's Graham Satchell, and viewers in the UK can see a fuller interview on BBC Breakfast on Wednesday 11 May.

