You, Me and the Big C's Deborah James has revealed she is receiving end-of-life care at home for bowel cancer.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast's Graham Satchell, the broadcaster said she had gone to her parents' home to spend her remaining time with her family because it was "where I always wanted to die".

