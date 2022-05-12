The latest data from NHS England shows that ambulance response times are now at their highest since the current system was introduced five years ago.

Willow Clark, who was nine-years-old at the time, fell off her bike in October, cracking her helmet and leaving her with a fractured skull and a nine-inch laceration across her leg.

When passers-by called for an ambulance, they were told it could be a 10 hour wait. In the end, Willow was taken to the hospital by her father, where doctors told her family that she should not have been moved because of her back and neck injuries.

NHS England said the safety of patients is its "absolute priority".