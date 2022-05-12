The maker of the official pudding for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has said it still hasn't sunk in that her "humble trifle" will go down in history.

Jemma Melvin from Southport, Merseyside put the pudding together inspired by the lemon posset served at the Queen's 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

Around 5,000 people entered the nationwide competition to craft a new pudding to commemorate the Queen's 70-year reign, with the winner announced by the Duchess of Cornwall.

Melvin said she wanted the dessert to be accessible for everyone to make, as a "people's pudding, not just for the Queen".