Baker's shock as 'humble trifle' is crowned the Jubilee pudding

The maker of the official pudding for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee says "it still hasn't sunk in" that her "humble trifle" will go down in history.

Jemma Melvin from Southport, Merseyside put the pudding together, which was inspired by the lemon posset served at the Queen's 1947 wedding to Prince Philip.

Melvin said she wanted to make a dessert that everyone could make, saying: "I wanted it to be the people's pudding, not just for the Queen, for the whole of the country".

