Smiling Queen visits Royal Windsor Horse Show
The Queen has attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show, in her first public appearance since March.
On Tuesday, the 96-year-old missed the annual reading of the Queen's Speech for the first time since 1963.
The Queen has mobility problems and has had to cancel a number of recent public appearances.
On Friday morning she was seen sitting in the front passenger seat of her Range Rover, smiling and laughing as she spoke to a small group through the open car window.