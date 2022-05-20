Jamie Oliver stages "Eton mess" protest outside No 10

Celebrity chef and campaigner Jamie Oliver has been protesting outside No 10 Downing Street with an Eton mess dessert following a government decision to delay implementing parts of its obesity strategy.

The government announced last week that a ban on promotional offers around unhealthy food, like 'buy one get one free' deals, and a ban on junk food advertising, would be pushed back due to the cost of living crisis.

Restrictions on where stores can display food high in sugar or fat will still go ahead in October.