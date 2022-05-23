Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has said Iran forced her to sign a last-minute false confession at the airport as a condition of her release.

She told the BBC a UK official was with her when she signed the statement "under duress" before the Iranian authorities would let her fly home.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was released in March, six years after being arrested on spying charges.

