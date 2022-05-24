Queen tours Chelsea Flower Show in golf buggy

The Queen has used a a golf buggy to tour the annual Chelsea Flower Show in London.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said, "adjustments have been made for the Queen's comfort".

After cancelling a series of events earlier this year, the Queen has been much more visible in recent weeks.

