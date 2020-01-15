Dame Deborah James arrives at Chelsea flower show

Podcast host Dame Deborah James was greeted with a glass of bubbly as she visited the Chelsea flower show, to see the rose that has been named after her.

The 40 year old host of the You, Me and the Big C podcast revealed earlier this month she is receiving end of life care after being diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016.

The mother of two said roses were her favourite flower and she hoped that one day the Dame Deborah James rose might feature in her daughter Eloise’s wedding bouquet.