Buckingham Palace and the BBC have announced details of a 75-minute programme shown on BBC One and iPlayer on Sunday, May 29th.

The documentary reveals for the first time unseen private family videos of the Queen as a young girl.

In this preview, the Princesses are playing on the shores of Loch Muick and the Glas Alltwaterfall, while enjoying a holiday at the Balmoral Estate in the late 1930s.

Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen, will air on Sunday, May 29th at 745pm on BBC One/BBC iPlayer.