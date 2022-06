A quick look back at the Queen's 70 years on the throne and her past Jubilee speeches.

This will be Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee. She celebrated her Silver Jubilee in 1977, her Golden Jubilee in 2002 and her Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

