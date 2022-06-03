Royals and officials filled St Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service to thank the Queen, who is marking 70 years on the throne.

The Queen herself was not able to attend, having experienced "discomfort" the previous day.

Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said she was "still in the saddle".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.