Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has said there is a "stirring of the soul" in London comparable to what he experienced at the European song contest, ahead of the star-studded Party at the Palace on Saturday evening.

The UK's entry to Eurovision is set to perform alongside the likes of Queen, Diana Ross and George Ezra to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

You can watch the Party at the Palace on BBC One from 1930BST, and on iPlayer here.