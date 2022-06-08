The family of a British geologist jailed for 15 years in Iraq for attempting to remove artefacts from the country have appealed to the Foreign Office to "come out against the verdict" and back his appeal.

Jim Fitton, 66, who is originally from Bath, collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery during a recent geology and archaeology tour of the country, but said he did not know he was breaking the law.

His daughter Leila and son-in-law Sam Tasker spoke to BBC Breakfast about his plight.