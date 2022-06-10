The public inquiry into the Grenfell Tower disaster recommended the government and the fire service come up with strategies to handle what’s called a simultaneous evacuation: people leaving as firefighters arrive.

Last month the London Fire Brigade held an exercise in a disused tower block to test its ability to communicate with residents and keep track of where they are during a developing fire.

Incident commanders used new tablets running an app to help them with the mass of information during a major incident. People playing residents were given new smoke hoods to help them escape safely.