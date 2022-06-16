Authorities in Saudi Arabia have been removing rainbow-coloured toys, children's clothing, hair clips, pop-its, t-shirts, hats and pencil cases from shops in the capital Riyadh.

Shops selling the confiscated items would face legal penalties, the commerce ministry have said.

