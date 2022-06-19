Billie Jean King: I want everyone to play tennis

At nearly 80, the social activist and former world number one is still campaigning for tennis to be more inclusive.

In a career spanning nearly 30 years, Billie Jean King became the first female sports superstar, winning 39 Grand Slam titles.

She spoke to the BBC’s Amol Rajan at Wimbledon.

The full interview can be watched on BBC Two on Wednesday 22 June at 7pm.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.