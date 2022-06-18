Dom Phillips 'was uncovering inconvenient truths'

The remains of one of the two bodies found in the Amazon rainforest are those of UK journalist Dom Phillips, Brazilian police have confirmed.

The second body - believed to be that of indigenous expert Bruno Pereira - is still being examined.

Mr Phillips, 57, and Mr Pereira, 41, were first reported missing on 5 June. Earlier this week, a suspect confessed to burying the bodies.

Sian Phillips and Paul Sherwood, sister and brother-in-law of Mr Phillips, spoke to the BBC's Today programme about his work in the Amazon.