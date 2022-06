Hollie Dance, the mother of Archie Battersbee, who is in a coma, is seeking to appeal a High Court decision to end his life support.

Twelve-year-old Archie was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April.

Last week the High Court agreed with doctors at the Royal London Hospital that he was "brain-stem dead".

Ms Dance told BBC News that "nobody has Archie's best interest at heart like a mother... give him a chance".