Fathers share their final conversations with sons

The fathers of two men who took their own lives have shared the final conversations they had with their sons.

Mike McCarthy lost his son, Ross, last year and Steve Phillip's son, Jordan, died in 2019.

The pair have set up a campaign called Baton of Hope to raise awareness for better mental health support.

If you've been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, you can find links to help and support at bbc.co.uk/actionline

Reporter: Zoe Conway