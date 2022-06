A tribute to the life and legacy of Dame Deborah James, who has died aged 40.

She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research.

The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in May in recognition of her fundraising.

Dame Deborah, a mother-of-two, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016. Her family described her as "amazing" and an "inspiration".