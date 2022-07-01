A woman killed in a street attack in east London was loved by everyone, her aunt has said.

Zara Aleena, 35, was walking home along in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, when she was attacked in the early hours of Sunday.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, of Dagenham, has appeared in court charged with murder.

Her aunt Farah Naz said: "She was incredibly giving, supportive, insightful... empathic and fearless. The one word that would describe Zara would be independent."