The head of the RMT union, Mick Lynch, believes "a rebalance of wealth" is needed in the UK, as he speaks to the BBC ahead of further rail strike action this summer.

Mr Lynch said he wants to see a pay rise for "all workers" in the country. He said: "If you don't get a pay rise which matches the rate of inflation, you're getting poorer year on year".

His comments come ahead of more planned rail strikes over the summer.