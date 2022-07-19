Thick, dark smoke rose from fields, buildings and wooded areas in the capital and south-east England as fire engines tackled raging blazes on Tuesday afternoon.

The London Fire Brigade declared a major incident and urged people not to have barbecues or bonfires due to the "unprecedented" challenges facing crews.

