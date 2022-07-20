This is what's left of a garden and outbuilding - where a landlord's mother lived.

The UK's heatwave and scorching 40C temperatures sparked wildfires across the country.

Norfolk was one of those places. Norfolk Fire Service declared a major incident and dealt with more than 100 incidents on Tuesday.

Housemates Annabelle and Patrick class themselves as "lucky" their entire house wasn't caught by the flames but described the aftermath as "Armageddon".

Take a look at the apocalyptic scene left behind after the hottest day of the year wreaked havoc.

