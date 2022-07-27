Nicky Campbell: ‘School abuse still haunts me’

Broadcaster Nicky Campbell has revealed for the first time that he was the victim of abuse at a private school in Edinburgh during the 1970s.

He told his BBC Sounds podcast Different he witnessed and experienced sexual and violent physical abuse at the Edinburgh Academy.

On his BBC Radio 5 Live phone-in programme he said the abuse had a "profound effect on my life" and had been "obsessing" him .

The Edinburgh Academy says “The Academy deeply regrets what has happened in the past and apologises wholeheartedly to those concerned.

“We have worked closely with the relevant authorities including Police Scotland with their inquiries and would like to provide reassurance that things have dramatically changed since the 1970s.

“The Academy has robust measures in place to safeguard children at the school with child protection training now ‘core’ to the ethos of the Academy.”