Archie Battersbee's mum has spoken to the BBC about losing an appeal with the Supreme Court, on the day her son's life-support was due to be turned off.

Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. He has never regained consciousness,

The family had asked judges to assess whether more time should be given for the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UN CRPD) to look at the case.