Campaigners call for artificial grass tax

Campaigners are petitioning the government to introduce a tax on artificial lawns "in order to act as a deterrent and encourage land owners towards less damaging and more sustainable options".

One of the campaigners calling for the tax, Charlotte Howard, says plastic grass 'kills anything in the soil beneath'.

In a statement, a government spokesperson said "there are no current plans to introduce a tax on artificial grass" but that "in future, developments which involve the laying of artificial grass at the expense of natural landscaping will be required to enhance biodiversity in other ways."

