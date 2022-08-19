ADHD clinic: 'I'm 22 and I've just been diagnosed'

A mother has set up an autism and ADHD clinic after her daughter didn't meet the criteria on the NHS.

Jane Lambert, who is a nurse, wanted to help other families by creating a team of specialists to diagnose and treat the conditions.

It is currently private, but she would like it to be a public service. Lucy Bint is the first patient to be diagnosed in Jane's clinic with ADHD.

She is 22 and started to suspect she had the condition while studying her masters in psychology.

Lucy was told she would have to wait two years to be diagnosed at her GP. She said: "I feel incredibly lucky that I had another way of getting help. I just feel relieved that there's some level of understanding."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android