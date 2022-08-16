Dame Deborah's mother on life without her daughter

The mother of Dame Deborah James has said that the family owe it to her daughter, that they enjoy life. Speaking for the first time since her daughter's passing on June 28, Heather James told BBC Breakfast that she felt heartache for not being able to do anything when the family learned that Deborah was going to die. Dame Deborah, a campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher died at home after receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer and had raised millions for cancer research.

