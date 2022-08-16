Heavy rain and storms sweep across the UK

Parts of the UK have been hit by storms and heavy downpours, with rain expected to move south through Tuesday.

The Met Office issued yellow warnings for thunderstorms in England and Wales, with travel disruption, power cuts and lightning possible later.

In Scotland, some areas have seen a week's worth of rain in just 24 hours.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android