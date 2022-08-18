'Don't panic but don't dither over clearing'

As the national A-level results picture emerges, we've been hearing from the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) about what students who haven't got a place should do next.

"Don't panic but don't dither" is the advice from Edward Peck, deputy chair of Ucas, who is urging students to make use of the clearing system early.

"Consider your options and make a call to the university you want to go to by lunchtime," he tells the BBC, with pupils also urged to discuss their options with their college adviser.