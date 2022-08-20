Beaches across Sussex have closed due to untreated sewage being released into the sea.

In Hastings people have been advised not to swim due to a pollution risk. Beaches in Bexhill and Normans Bay were also shut after "significant" electrical issues at a pumping station.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: "I apologise to residents of Bexhill and Normans Bay because this is not acceptable."

