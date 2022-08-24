The Band of The Scots Guard have performed their rendition of Eurovision 2022 winning song Stefania in tribute to the people of Ukraine.

The performance, which is on behalf of the UK Armed Forces, took place in Horse Guards Parade earlier this week to mark Ukraine's Independence Day.

It's the day Ukraine marks its independence from the Soviet Union and this year also marks six months on from Russia's invasion of the country.

