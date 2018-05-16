Merseyside Police have updated the press on their investigation into the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was shot in her home in Liverpool on 22 August.

One of the main developments included that a second man has been identified who was accompanying Joseph Nee, the intended target of the shooting in which Olivia Pratt-Korbel was killed.

Detective chief superintendent Mark Kameen said his words to Olivia's murder were "we will not rest until we find you, and we will find you".