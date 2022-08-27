Teenagers across the country have been finding out their GCSE results today and so has 92-year-old Derek Skipper. Mr Skipper revealed his GCSE maths result live on BBC Breakfast.

He says he took his last maths exam in 1946, just after the Second World War and got "what must have been a very basic pass."

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.