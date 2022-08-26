Consumer expert Martin Lewis tells BBC Breakfast he is seeing "panic" from people worrying how to pay their energy bills.

He told presenter Charlie Stayt that he is not "catastrophising" but describes huge rises in energy prices as a "catastrophe".

Lewis urges the government to provide more financial support for people facing high energy bills and says the public need to know what financial support they can expect.

"The years I've been doing this job do not provide me an answer for this situation," he adds.