Brutal attacks on teenagers shared on social media

Children as young as 11 have been subjected to brutal attacks by a group of teenagers in a Lancashire town - with the assaults filmed and shared on social media.

Mums and children in Chorley say they feel compelled to share the distressing footage further and have asked us to show it - to illustrate the seriousness of the attacks, and highlight their belief that police officers have not responded fast enough.

Some of the sound in the video has been removed because it contains swearing.

