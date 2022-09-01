Chef and business owner Tom Kerridge has said his restaurant's electricity bills will rise from £5,000 a month to £35,000 a month in December when his current contract ends.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live's Nihal Arthanayake, he said many people in hospitality are considering "mothballing" which means closing through the winter because they can't afford to remain open.

"The numbers are so ridiculous and ludicrous that no wonder so many businesses are closing and talking of closing," he said.