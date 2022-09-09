King Charles' emotional thanks to 'darling mama' Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III thanked his late mother Queen Elizabeth II as she begins her last journey to be with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021.
His Majesty went on to say "may flights of angels sing thee to thy rest" in his emotional message.
